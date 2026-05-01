Petition calls for transparency in housing practices after the killing of two USF students

The deaths of two University of South Florida doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, have prompted calls for more transparency in the university's housing practices.

Limon's roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, was charged with two counts of murder, along with other charges.

A petition on the website change.org is demanding accountability from USF and Avalon Heights, the off-campus apartment complex where Limon and Abugharbieh lived.

Abugharbieh is a former USF student.

According to a statement from Limon's family, Limon had previously complained to the management at Avalon Heights about Abugharbieh's behavior.

Court records show that Abugharbieh had previously been charged with battery and burglary, both classified as misdemeanors. The charges were discontinued after he participated in a diversion program.

Records also show Abugharbieh's family members have filed domestic violence petitions against him — a judge granted an injunction in one case and denied the other.

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A spokesperson for Avalon Heights said they conduct background checks "through a dedicated third-party on all potential residents of Avalon Heights, and no tenants are approved without passing."

The complex did not specify what type of background check is conducted and whether or not criminal charges or convictions would appear.

Avalon Heights is privately owned and not managed by USF, but the apartment's listing previously appeared on the university's website for student housing resources. It is not clear if USF or Avalon Heights removed the posting.

A USF spokesperson said the school is actively working with law enforcement and relevant authorities in their investigation. They also said they're "reviewing how off-campus housing resources are presented" to students.

USF junior Abraham Albadawi started the change.org petition after hearing from community members.

"To be placed on the USF website is taken in the value of being official, and so it's important that whatever is listed there is reliable," said Albadawi.

The petition asks that Avalon Heights and American Campus Communities, which owns and manages the complex, hire a third party to review safety policies, including how roommate complaints and room-change requests are handled.

It also asks for those findings and any reforms the complex plans to adopt to be published.

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The petition urges the complex to create an "emergency-transfer policy for residents who report credible safety concerns involving roommates."

A note in the For Parents section on American Campus' Avalon Heights webpage talks about "Available Roommate Matching."

"No roommate? No problem!" the website reads. "Our roommate matching program is powered by RoomSync–a roommate matching app. Your student will have the opportunity to create a personal profile, search, filter, chat and match with other residents who will be living in the community."

As for USF, the demands include reviewing how off-campus housing options are presented to students and setting basic standards for those options.

Albadawi said the purpose of the petition is not to place blame.

"I just want it to be known that moving forward, we need to make changes so this tragedy does not reoccur," he said.

As of Thursday evening, the petition has received almost 350 signatures. Albadawi said he hopes the participation will spur change either from USF or the housing complex.

As for the fact that Avalon Heights is no longer listed on USF's housing resources website, Albadawi said, "It's some progress. I believe we can go further than that."

A vigil for Limon and Bristy is set for Friday at 4 p.m. at Crescent Hill, north of the Marshall Student Center.