USF Student Killings

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New court documents, filed to prevent Hisham Abugharbieh’s release on bail, reveal snippets of murder-related questions between the 26-year-old and the AI chatbot.
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Hisham Abugharbieh faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon as well as other charges. He'll appear before the court Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a status conference.
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Investigators release specifics leading up to a roommate's arrest, including suspicious purchases, ChatGTP inquiries about body disposal, travel traced by phone data and evidence of premeditation.
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The search was being conducted in conjunction with the disappearance of USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy, who went missing along with Zamil Limon, whose body was recovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
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Though the search for Nahida Bristy continues, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the suspect has now been charged with two counts of first degree murder.
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The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said his remains were found on the Howard Frankland Bridge. His girlfriend, Nahida Bristy, is still missing.