Remains of second slain USF student are identified, but motive still unknown

The remains discovered in the waterways of St. Petersburg over the weekend have been confirmed to be those of USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy.

Zamil Limon and Bristy, both 27, were international students from Bangladesh attending the University of South Florida and disappeared on April 16.

Limon's remains were found last week on the Howard Frankland Bridge. Bristy's remains were discovered in the waterways near Interstate 275 and Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg.

In a news conference on Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said they were able to confirm this through DNA, some dental work she had done, and the same clothing she had on the last time she was seen on cameras at the University of South Florida's campus.

Chronister said that Limon's remains were identified through his fingerprints. His were attained through the Department of Homeland Security when he had entered the country. His body was in the early stages of decomposition, whereas Bristy's was in the later stages.

Both Bristy's and Limon's remains are being sent overseas to their families.

"We are now actively working to release both bodies for religious reasons back to the families who live in Bangladesh," Chronister said.

Investigators believe Limon's off-campus roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, fatally stabbed the students, cleaned up the scene and concealed their bodies before disposing of them.

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He's facing multiple charges in their deaths and is being held at the Hillsborough County jail without bond. Sheriff Chronister said the motive for the killings is currently unknown.

"The why? We don't know yet. We're still working. I know that after briefing and meeting and being briefed with the detective (Thursday), they're anxiously searching for that as well. You search for the truth, and second of that is you search for the why. And I hope we find that out," Chronister said.

Limon was studying geography, environmental science and policy, and Bristy was studying chemical engineering. A relative said Limon and Bristy were considering getting married, according to the Associated Press. Chronister said they are not aware of a romantic relationship at this point, but knew it was a theory.

Chronister said that so far in the investigation, they believe Limon and Bristy were together at the time of their killings and were slain around the same time.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has requested anyone with information that may help the investigation, including dash camera video from the Howard Frankland Bridge vicinity between 1 and 5 a.m. on April 17, to call 813-247-8200.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Nahida Bristy, and Zamil Limon disappeared from the USF Tampa campus on April 16.

They believe the murders and the subsequent disposing of the bodies happened late at night.

"From the information we have, we believe it to be after 11 p.m. at night, so there wouldn't be a lot of people in the area. It would be dark. It would be a little more appropriate as he, I think, chose that time to try to dispose of the bodies knowing that there's less people around, there's less people on the highway, less people in his apartment complex, making it more easily concealable," Chronister said.

Chronister said there are a lot more details to provide about the case, but he's unable to at this point.

"There's a lot of investigation that still continues and has continued to this point — a lot of deep dive records, a lot of subpoenas that we're waiting for answers for that may result in additional charges forthcoming," Chronister said.

The case has also prompted calls for more transparency in the university's housing practices, especially recommending off-campus apartments to students.

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Chronister said that USF President Moez Limayem said his administration are going to visit all complexes and if they don't adhere to a particular student code of conduct or standard, they're going to stop recommending them as places where students should seek housing.

In a Friday message to the university community, Limayem said the confirmation of Bristy's death brings "overwhelming grief."

"No words can fully capture the heartbreak surrounding this loss, which is felt deeply across our university," Limayem wrote. "Nahida and Zamil Limon were exemplary students, building lives, creating community and contributing to our university in meaningful ways."

He said USF remains in contact with those closest to the students and is working with representatives from the Bangladeshi Embassy and Consulate General to assist their families.

"This tragedy is different. Two young lives were taken far too soon and the pain surrounding these losses is real. Yes, we are grieving. But we are also asking difficult questions and taking meaningful action," Limayem wrote. "We will continue our review of the conditions and safety measures that are in place at off-campus housing communities in order to identify additional ways to better support and protect our students, wherever they live."

The USF Bangladesh Student Association organized a GoFundMe page, with the help of Limon's graduate adviser, to support the families of Limon and Bristy. As of Friday afternoon, they have raised over $161,000 out of $180,000.

For anyone needing support, students have access to TimelyCare 24/7 as well as in-person counseling services on campus. Faculty and staff can access the Employee Assistance Program. USF leadership, trained professionals and Limayem have also been touring the campus this week to talk with members of the university community to ensure they're getting assistance.