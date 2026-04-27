Human remains found during search for a missing USF student

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Sunday it has recovered human remains from water near Interstate 275 and 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

The remains have yet to be identified.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh

The search was being conducted in conjunction with the disappearance of University of South Florida doctoral student Nahida Bristy.

She and Zamil Limon — both 27 — were last seen on April 16 at USF's campus in Tampa, according to a statement from the University of South Florida Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says his body was found Friday on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder over weekend and is being held without bond at the Hillsborough County Jail.

USF President Moez Limayem saidthe incidents occurred off campus, and that Abugharbieh acted alone.

"There is no ongoing threat to the safety of the university community," Limayem said in a statement. "Abugharbieh was born in the United States and is a citizen. He is not a current USF student or employee."

The couple was from Bangladesh attending USF on student visas.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

