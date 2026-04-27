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Human remains found during search for a missing USF student

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:12 AM EDT
A scuba diver sitting on the edge of a boat with his back to the water. The boat is in front of a bridge. Inset images at the top left show a head shots of a woman with dark hair taking a selfie, and a man with black hair and beard, and glasses
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
A diver prepares to jump into the water during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office search for missing USF student Nahida Bristy (top left) on April 26, 2026.

The search was being conducted in conjunction with the disappearance of USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy, who went missing along with Zamil Limon, whose body was recovered on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Sunday it has recovered human remains from water near Interstate 275 and 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

The remains have yet to be identified.

A jail mug shot of a man with short black hair and a beard
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh

The search was being conducted in conjunction with the disappearance of University of South Florida doctoral student Nahida Bristy.

She and Zamil Limon — both 27 — were last seen on April 16 at USF's campus in Tampa, according to a statement from the University of South Florida Police Department.

The sheriff’s office says his body was found Friday on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder over weekend and is being held without bond at the Hillsborough County Jail.

USF President Moez Limayem saidthe incidents occurred off campus, and that Abugharbieh acted alone.

"There is no ongoing threat to the safety of the university community," Limayem said in a statement. "Abugharbieh was born in the United States and is a citizen. He is not a current USF student or employee."

The couple was from Bangladesh attending USF on student visas.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.
Tags
Courts / Law University of South FloridaUSFMissing PersonsMurderHillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
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