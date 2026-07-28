USF President Limayem reflects on his first six months and receives $228,000 bonus

The six months since Moez Limayem since Moez Limayem became president of the University of South Florida were marked by tragedy and some turbulence.

Still, the new president touts the top-ranked research institution as a future model for civil discourse, athletic investment and medical education.

“As USF has grown, so has the complexity of operating a university our size,” Limayem wrote in a June memo to faculty, students and staff. “We have a highly motivated and engaged community that values the university’s trajectory and growing reputation.”

The USF Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday give Limayem a $228,365 performance-based bonus. His base salary is $1.25 million.

After the performance review, Limayem presented his strategic vision for the 2026-2027 school year, which includes shoring up research funding amidst federal cuts, preparing for an on-campus stadium launch and promoting civil discourse initiatives.

"President Limayem has managed to keep us forward-looking, keep us on vision, and dreaming about our future at the same time we've navigated these crises," Trustee David Simmons said at Monday's meeting.

Shortly after Limayem became USF’s ninth president, Hisham Abugharbieh was charged with killing two international doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, in an off-campus home.

To address mounting concerns over student safety, USF launched its Off-Campus Student Housing Initiative. The university is inviting providers to adopt elevated security standards and its compiling resources for students to choose accredited options.

This summer began with another crisis, as the USF-St. Petersburg's College of Marine Sciences laboratory suffered a catastrophic fire. Limayem told trustees once insurers provide an update on the damage, the university will go all-in on rebuilding efforts.

Limayem’s early presidency also coincided with the controversial handover of the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College of Florida, a decision students say leaves their futures in flux and local leaders worry will harm the local economy.

ALSO READ: Student leaders oppose transfer of USF Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College

The Florida Legislature and the Board of Trustees are responsible for the transfer, and Limayem has assured faculty and staff they will not lose their jobs or see salary reductions.

His administration also launched a task force to help students complete their degrees on time and worked to shore up research funding amidst state budget cuts.

"The [legislative] session ended with nearly $1.7 billion in vetoes and declining state university operating support," Limayem reflected. "In that environment, we retained nearly $23 million in reoccurring funds associated with the Sarasota-Manatee campus."

The new president also touted a tentative three-year agreement he brokered with the United Faculty of Florida, which increases promotion raises and would give a $2,000 bonus to all USF union members.

Other key accomplishments he listed include securing county approval for the Fletcher District, a private-public, mixed-use partnership, as well as investing in the Bellini College of Artifical Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing.

Outside of budget management, Limayem stressed his continuing interest in a university culture of critical thinking, interpersonal skills, and civil discourse.

"Now, some people may call these soft skills," he said. "I do not — they are essential for a rapidly-changing world in an era of artificial intelligence."

As the 2026-2027 school year looms closer, so does the grand opening of USF’s over $400 million football stadium complex, slated to open in time for the 2027 season kickoff.

ALSO READ: New president Limayem on making USF a 'model for true civil discourse' and more

Limayem previously told WUSF he thinks school spirit directly translates to student morale, even suggesting the Bulls’ invitation to a Power 4 conference is not a remote possibility.

The new president told the board luxury suites and other premium seating options in the stadium sold out almost immediately.

Limayem was born and raised in Tunisia, first coming to the United States for an MBA and doctoral degree at the University of Minnesota.

After stints at universities in Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Quebec, he came to USF to lead its Muma College of Business for a decade.

During a subsequent 3 ½ year tenure as president of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Limayem spearheaded record first-year enrollment and retention.

Limayem’s extensive academic background differentiates him from other Florida university presidents with deep ties to Tallahassee and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

For example, former lieutenant governor Jeanette Nuñez left her post to become Florida International University's president, and she has no prior higher education experience.

ALSO READ: Why so much recent turnover for presidents at Florida's public universities?

“You’re getting an academic who really went through the ranks,” Limayem told WUSF in his second week on the job.