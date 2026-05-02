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Two-alarm fire strikes USF Marine Science Laboratory on St. Petersburg campus

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published May 2, 2026 at 8:32 PM EDT
Updated May 2, 2026 at 9:31 PM EDT
multiple buildings with flames and large plume of gray smoke coming from one of the buildings
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue
Smoke could be observed for miles over Tampa Bay while flames rose from the Marine Science Laboratory during a two-alarm fire at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Emergency calls came in sometime after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. No injuries have been reported, and the building was evacuated, officials say. No cause has been determined.

Emergency personnel in St. Petersburg responded to a two-alarm structure fire at the University of South Florida’s Marine Science Laboratory on Saturday evening, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, and the building has been evacuated, USF police and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said in news releases.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

First responders from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, USF police and other agencies were on the scene at 140 Seventh Ave. S., at 5:39 p.m.

The Pinellas County Safety and Emergency Services website classified it as a hazardous materials situation and reported that more than 70 units were deployed to the site.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the fire remained active, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

According to the USF website, the Marine Science Laboratory is the primary research building for the College of Marine Science, housing advanced chemistry, biology and oceanography labs, marine research systems, and high-end scientific equipment used to study everything from Tampa Bay water quality to global climate change.

According to the website, the bayfront structure dates to 1940, when it used as a dormitory for the United States Merchant Marines. The building became part of USF’s Marine Science research campus during expansions in the 1990s and 2000s.

This is a breaking story. Check with WUSF for updates.
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Local / State University of South FloridaUSF St. PetersburgUSF College of Marine ScienceUSFFireUSF fireUniversity Beat
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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