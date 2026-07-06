USF student who petitioned for off-campus housing changes says it should be just the beginning

USF President Moez Limayem recently announced the first measures being taken to ensure the safety of students who live in off-campus housing.

Two doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, were killed in April. Limon's roommate faces charges, including first-degree murder.

In response, student Abraham Albadawi started a petition calling for “accountability and stronger safety protections” from USF, as well as Avalon Heights — the apartment complex where the deaths occurred — and complex owner American Campus Communities.

He said the new measures show USF acknowledges its role in keeping students safe — but it's just the beginning of what needs to be done.

“When the word tragedy is used, it's often just a way out of accountability,” he said. “It's just to say, ‘Oh, it's above us, it's beyond what we could do, this is just a sad thing.’ But I know that there's a lot more that can be done.”

ALSO READ: Petition calls for transparency in housing practices after USF students' slayings

In the announcement, Limayem talked about USF’s new Off-Campus Housing Network, which was formed in collaboration with about 50 housing providers in the areas around the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses.

“While the university cannot control conditions in properties that are not owned or operated by USF, we can encourage property owners to work with us by voluntarily adopting elevated standards of safety and communication,” he wrote.

While he appreciates the new measures, Albadawi said it’s too early to tell whether they will suffice.

“I do feel a lot more... assured that measures are being taken,” he said. “I see that they actually are taking it seriously, they actually have thought it through. Still, there are transparency issues.”

Among his concerns is how exactly the measures will be put in place; is USF, University Police or a third party investigating the safety of off-campus housing; and if someone’s not in compliance with safety measures, what will happen to prevent a violent situation?

He specifically mentioned the need for a “clear emergency process” for when a student reports a threat or safety concern regarding a roommate — like Limon had done before his death — which the university did not include in its announcement.

ALSO READ: USF announces measures aimed at protecting students in off-campus housing

Limayem called the creation of the Off-Campus Housing Network a “critical first step,” adding that there is still more to do.

Albadawi, who will be a senior in the fall, said he is expecting the process of truly changing things for the better when it comes to off-campus safety to be a long one, but he is willing to keep fighting for the cause.

“If it still drags even into the next summer and I'm not a student at USF anymore, I'll still go out and talk about it, still go out and take action on it until it's finally addressed,” he said.