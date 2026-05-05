USF will award slain students posthumous degrees at spring commencement

University of South Florida doctoral students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon, who authorities say were killed in April, will be honored during the spring commencement ceremonies.

According to the university, the students will separately be awarded posthumous doctoral degrees.

There will also be a moment of silence at the beginning of each ceremony to remember them. And during the doctoral degree ceremony on Friday at 9 a.m., there will be two empty chairs with regalia placed on the arena floor to honor the late students.

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USF will confer more than 8,000 degrees during the ceremonies, and 353 will be doctoral degrees. Commencement begins on Thursday and ends on Sunday. The spring 2026 class includes 138 undergraduate students earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, 612 military veterans and graduates from 109 countries, 46 states and four U.S. territories, according to a news release.

Bristy and Limon were 27-year-old students from Bangladesh. Limon was studying geography, environmental science and policy, and Bristy was studying chemical engineering.

Daylina Miller / WUSF A photo of the late Nahida Bristy was part of a memorial during a vigil last week on the USF campus. She was described as passionate about music and singing.

During an on-campus vigil, Limon was described as hardworking, humble and kind. Bristy was described as passionate about music and singing. She had a "quiet smile" and a "soft-spoken demeanor," according to USF professor Vinay Gupta.

A GoFundMe page was created in support of Limon's and Bristy's families. As of Tuesday morning, over $193,000 had been raised.

Investigators said Limon and Bristy were stabbed to death. Limon's off-campus roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.