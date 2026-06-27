USF announces measures aimed at protecting students in off-campus housing

After the slayings of two University of South Florida students in April, university president Moez Limayem said he would take measures to help ensure the protection of students who live in off-campus housing.

On Friday, Limayem announced plans to work with several complexes to "adopt best practices to support the safety and security of USF students."

Limayem said the university coordinated with nearly 50 housing providers in forming USF's Off-Campus Housing Network.

"This outreach is a critical first step because while the university cannot control conditions in properties that are not owned or operated by USF, we can encourage property owners to work with us by voluntarily adopting elevated standards of safety and communication," Limayem wrote in an email to students and staff.

Limayem said he would examine the safety of off-campus housing after the deaths of USF doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy promoted calls for more transparency in USF's housing practices.

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Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, 26, was Limon's roommate at the Avalon Heights apartment complex.

Limayem said the network will be a coordinated effort between the university and housing providers who were invited to participate in the initiative.

It also includes guidance from the USF Police Department on safety standards such as lighting, surveillance cameras, and building access.

"The invitation to participate in our new Off-Campus Student Housing Initiative includes a direct email contact to facilitate and strengthen communication, enhance shared resources and promote alignment with broadly recognized safety practices that support student success," Limayem wrote.

In addition, Limayem said the university is providing resources for students to help them select roommates, scrutinize landlords, and reach out with any concerns over roommates or housing.

"The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority," Limayem wrote. "While there is still more to do, I am encouraged by the collaboration and responsiveness we have already seen from off-campus housing providers and look forward to continuing this important work."