© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

USF announces measures aimed at protecting students in off-campus housing

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 27, 2026 at 12:37 PM EDT
The front of a low brick wall with a sign: University of South Florida with trees in the background. Inset photos at the top right: a woman with shoulder-length dark hair wearing a pink blouse and taking a selfie, and a man with short black hair and beard, wearing a black shirt and smiling into the camera
Daylina Miller; Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
/
Photo illustration
The deaths of two University of South Florida doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, prompted calls for more transparency in the university's housing practices.

USF President Moez Limayem says it's to ensure the "safety and well-being of our students" following the slayings of two doctoral students in an off-campus apartment complex in April.

After the slayings of two University of South Florida students in April, university president Moez Limayem said he would take measures to help ensure the protection of students who live in off-campus housing.

On Friday, Limayem announced plans to work with several complexes to "adopt best practices to support the safety and security of USF students."

Limayem said the university coordinated with nearly 50 housing providers in forming USF's Off-Campus Housing Network.

"This outreach is a critical first step because while the university cannot control conditions in properties that are not owned or operated by USF, we can encourage property owners to work with us by voluntarily adopting elevated standards of safety and communication," Limayem wrote in an email to students and staff.

Limayem said he would examine the safety of off-campus housing after the deaths of USF doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy promoted calls for more transparency in USF's housing practices.

ALSO READ: Hundreds attend USF vigil to honor the lives of two slain students

Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, 26, was Limon's roommate at the Avalon Heights apartment complex.

Limayem said the network will be a coordinated effort between the university and housing providers who were invited to participate in the initiative.

It also includes guidance from the USF Police Department on safety standards such as lighting, surveillance cameras, and building access.

"The invitation to participate in our new Off-Campus Student Housing Initiative includes a direct email contact to facilitate and strengthen communication, enhance shared resources and promote alignment with broadly recognized safety practices that support student success," Limayem wrote.

In addition, Limayem said the university is providing resources for students to help them select roommates, scrutinize landlords, and reach out with any concerns over roommates or housing.

"The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority," Limayem wrote. "While there is still more to do, I am encouraged by the collaboration and responsiveness we have already seen from off-campus housing providers and look forward to continuing this important work."
Tags
University Beat USF Student KillingsUniversity of South FloridaUSFMoez LimayemUniversity Beat
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
  1. Petition calls for transparency in housing practices after USF students' slayings
  2. USF awards slain students posthumous degrees at spring commencement
  3. Hundreds attend USF vigil to honor the lives of two slain students
  4. Roommate accused in killing of two USF doctoral students pleads not guilty
  5. New report details suspect's worsening behavior before USF students were killed
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now