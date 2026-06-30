© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

DeSantis has signed Florida's budget. What did he veto?

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:33 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures while speaking at a podium labeled "Florida Budget Fiscal Year 2026-2027" during a budget signing news conference. U.S. and Florida flags are displayed behind him.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 2026-2027 state budget at Hillsborough College in Tampa on June 29, 2026.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida's new budget continues a trend of declining state spending. Democrats say his nearly $810 million in line item vetoes disproportionately targeted their districts. Here's what was cut.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the state budget for next fiscal year, which begins Wednesday.

It's the last budget DeSantis will sign before he leaves office. The budget includes a plan to transfer USF's Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College of Florida, which DeSantis remade with conservative leadership. It also includes teacher pay raises, Everglades restoration money and a lot more.

ALSO READ: Trustees hammer out details of how USF will yield campus space to New College

DeSantis struck a celebratory tone during a Monday morning press conference.

"So the budget that I'll sign today, after doing my line item vetoes, will represent the fourth straight year in Florida that we've actually reduced our state budget," he said. "Who else is doing that?"'

But state Democrats were far less impressed.

"Democrats absolutely were disproportionately targeted in the vetoes by a rate of two to one by our initial assessment," said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa. "What's so unfortunate about that is that regardless of whether or not your district is represented by a Democrat or a Republican, there are people of all political stripes in those districts."

DeSantis vetoed nearly $810 million in line items, most of them being projects lawmakers requested for their districts.

Beyond that, other vetoes included the transfer of $750 million from the general revenue fund to the Budget Stabilization Fund, or the "rainy day fund," which helps the state in case of shortfalls. He also rejected a prison infrastructure plan that would have financed new prison construction and maintenance, eliminating funding for correctional officer raises that was tied to it.

You can find the governor's budget transmittal letter and veto list below.

Budget Transmittal Letter

The veto list

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics Your Florida2026 Florida LegislatureFlorida BudgetRon DeSantis
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now