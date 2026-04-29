USF schedules a vigil to remember slain doctoral students on Friday

The University of South Florida has scheduled a vigil to honor the lives of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, doctoral students who sheriff's detectives said were killed earlier this month.

The vigil is slated for Friday at 4 p.m. at Crescent Hill, north of the Marshall Student Center.

According to a message from USF president Moez Limayem, USF Athletics will also hold a moment of silence for the pair on Thursday and Friday. A tribute will appear on video boards before softball and baseball games.

There will also be a remembrance during next week's commencement ceremonies. And both Limon and Bristy will be added to an on-campus memorial for students who have passed away. They will be recognized during a memorial ceremony held each year, Limayem wrote.

Limon and Bristy, both 27, were international students from Bangladesh. A relative said they were considering getting married, according to the Associated Press. Limon was studying geography, environmental science and policy, and Bristy was studying chemical engineering.

They disappeared on April 16, and Limon's remains were found last week on the Howard Frankland Bridge. That weekend, another set of unidentified remains was discovered in the waterways near Interstate 275 and Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg that investigators said could be Bristy.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon disappeared from the USF Tampa campus on April 16.

Limon's off-campus roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, is facing multiple charges in their deaths. He was arrested and is being held at the Hillsborough County jail without bond.

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Since the slayings, a petition has been created as a "student and community call for transparency, prevention and stronger protections." As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 200 verified signatures.

"Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy were members of the USF community. Their deaths have left students, families, and community members asking serious questions about off-campus housing safety, roommate concerns, and complaint handling," the petition writes.

In addition to asking for changes at Limon's off-campus apartment, they are calling on USF to review how off-campus housing options are presented to students. They also want USF to set basic eligibility standards for which off-campus properties may appear on "USF-facing student housing resources" and more.

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Limayem said they are reviewing the conditions and safety measures in place at off-campus housing facilities. They are also actively working with law enforcement.

"While USF does not own, operate or manage off-campus apartments, we recognize the importance of the safety and well-being of our students wherever they live," Limayem said. "Our goal is to ensure that students have sufficient information that provides clarity and transparency regarding safety considerations to help prevent such tragedies in the future."

On Tuesday, the USF Bangladesh Student Association organized a GoFundMe page, with the help of Limon's graduate adviser, to support the families of Limon and Bristy. As of Wednesday morning, more than $95,000 has been raised out of a goal of $160,000.

Limayem said the university remains in contact with those closest to Limon and Bristy. They are continuing to work with representatives from the Bangladeshi Embassy and Consulate General to assist their families.

Limayem, a native of Tunisia, said the slayings make him think not only as a university president, but also as a parent and someone who was once an international student himself.

"I remember what it meant for my own family to have me far from home, and how even small moments of silence could bring worry," Limayem wrote. "I cannot begin to comprehend the pain that Nahida’s and Zamil’s families are enduring, but I want them — and all of you — to know that we are holding them close in our thoughts, and that their grief is shared across this university."

For anyone needing support, students have access to TimelyCare 24/7 as well as in-person counseling services on campus. Faculty and staff can access the Employee Assistance Program. USF leadership, trained professionals and Limayem have also been touring the campus this week to talk with members of the university community to ensure they're getting assistance.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has requested anyone with information that may help the investigation, including dash camera video from the Howard Frankland Bridge vicinity between 1 and 5 a.m. on April 17, to call 813-247-8200.

