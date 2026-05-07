Roommate indicted in USF doctoral students' slayings

A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted the suspect in the killings of 27-year-old University of South Florida doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, has been indicted on seven charges, including:



Two counts of murder in the first degree with a weapon (premeditated)

One count of tampering with physical evidence relating to a capital felony

Two counts of unlawfully holding or moving a dead human body in unapproved conditions

Two counts of failure to report death to medical examiner or law enforcement (intent to conceal)

These are all felonies. In Florida, a grand jury indictment is required for first-degree murder cases, as it is a capital felony.

Limon and Bristy disappeared on April 16. They were from Bangladesh but were attending USF on student visas. Limon was studying geography, environmental science and policy, and Bristy was studying chemical engineering.

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Abugharbieh was Limon's off-campus roommate.

An affidavit says Abugharbieh asked ChatGPT about body disposal and bought items like black trash bags before Limon and Bristy were reported missing. Investigators allege he fatally stabbed the couple, cleaned up the scene and concealed their bodies before disposing of them.

Limon was found on the Howard Frankland Bridge and Bristy was discovered a few days later in the water near Interstate 275 and Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg in late April.

Abugharbieh was arrested and is at the Hillsborough County Jail, being held without bond. He has an arraignment hearing on May 18 at 9 a.m.

According to the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts, this is where Abugharbieh will be advised of the formal charges against him and is allowed to enter a plea. A pre-trial date or possibly a trial date could be set as well.

He could get the death penalty if convicted.