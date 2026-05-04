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Florida Matters Live & Local

The USF slayings and dealing with grief, redistricting aftermath, look who’s walking

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:21 PM EDT
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a person lays flowers at a makeshift memorial around large tree with pictures on easels of a man and woman
Daylina Miller
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WUSF

A vigil was held Friday for Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy — USF doctoral students who were murdered last month. We get an update on the investigation into their deaths and talk with an expert on grief.

Then, are you planning to vote in Florida's upcoming elections? There are some changes you need to know. To close, we get in step with a guy spending his days on the edge — of the United States.

What we know about USF slayings

(0:00) A vigil was held Friday for Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, USF doctoral students whose remains were found in garbage bags in recent days. We get an update on the case, which has shaken the university and sparked calls for stronger safety measures and transparency in off-campus housing.

GUEST:

  • Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Grief and fear after loss

(12:04) The impact of the USF homicides extends far beyond the investigation. A crisis center clinician explains how people process sudden loss and lingering anxiety. We also look at practical ways to find stability and support on campus.

GUEST:

  • Brittany Hamilton, Clinical Services Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

Congressional leaps and boundaries

(21:03) Now that lawmakers have signed off on a new congressional map, the political battle is underway from opponents who say the change violates voter-approved Fair District rules and tilts the balance of power. What comes next after likely legal challenges? Then, a Q&A with Democrat Alex Vindman, who is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

A walk in progress

(36:03) A North Carolina man is drawing attention online for his walk along the outline of the United States. On this day, he’s passing through Tampa and our WUSF studio. What’s he seen along this 10,000-mile journey, and why did he decide to take on the challenge?

GUEST:

  • Jack Kadis, edge walker

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalUSF Student Killings2026 ElectionsRedistricting
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters