The USF slayings and dealing with grief, redistricting aftermath, look who’s walking

A vigil was held Friday for Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy — USF doctoral students who were murdered last month. We get an update on the investigation into their deaths and talk with an expert on grief.

Then, are you planning to vote in Florida's upcoming elections? There are some changes you need to know. To close, we get in step with a guy spending his days on the edge — of the United States.

What we know about USF slayings

(0:00) A vigil was held Friday for Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, USF doctoral students whose remains were found in garbage bags in recent days. We get an update on the case, which has shaken the university and sparked calls for stronger safety measures and transparency in off-campus housing.

GUEST:

Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Grief and fear after loss

(12:04) The impact of the USF homicides extends far beyond the investigation. A crisis center clinician explains how people process sudden loss and lingering anxiety. We also look at practical ways to find stability and support on campus.

GUEST:

Brittany Hamilton, Clinical Services Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

Congressional leaps and boundaries

(21:03) Now that lawmakers have signed off on a new congressional map, the political battle is underway from opponents who say the change violates voter-approved Fair District rules and tilts the balance of power. What comes next after likely legal challenges? Then, a Q&A with Democrat Alex Vindman, who is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody.

GUEST:

Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

A walk in progress

(36:03) A North Carolina man is drawing attention online for his walk along the outline of the United States. On this day, he’s passing through Tampa and our WUSF studio. What’s he seen along this 10,000-mile journey, and why did he decide to take on the challenge?

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