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UTampa men's lacrosse scores in overtime to clinch NCAA Division II championship

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published May 24, 2026 at 11:07 PM EDT
2 athletes in black and red jerseys celebrate with arms opened wide
NCAA Lacrosse
Sophomore Kyle White (33) and senior Brayden Ziegler run onto the field in jubilation after teammate Tommy Ortega scored the overtime game-winner against Adelphi in the NCAA Division II men's lacrosse championship game in Charlottesville, Virigina, on Wednresday.

The Spartans rallied twice to edge Adelphi 12-11 on Tommy Ortega's game-winning goal. The trophy avenges last year's title-game loss to the Panthers, who had won back-to-back titles.

The University of Tampa won its second NCAA Division II men’s lacrosse title on Sunday, stunning defending champion Adelphi 12-11 on Tommy Ortega’s overtime goal.

Ortega’s unassisted game-winner came with 2:25 left in the extra period after the Spartans tied it at 11 on an unassisted Ortega goal with 5:34 left in the fourth period.

Tampa (22-1) avenged last year’s overtime title game defeat to Adelphi (19-1), a two-time defending champion from Long Island, New York.

“That loss really hurt everybody on our team, and our preparation for this year started that next day,” said Ortega, who had a hat trick and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

A replay review overturned a goal that would have put the Panthers ahead with 1:27 remaining. Officials ruled that Michael Durning’s elbow landed in the crease before his shot crossed the goal line.

Tampa’s Jackson Bashaw opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the game before the Panthers went on a 5-0 run. The Spartans pulled back into the match behind Rex Kesselring, whose fourth goal cut Adelphi’s lead to 9-8 with 12:31 left.

“It was a little bit of shell shock, but we were able to keep our composure and lean on one another,” said Ortega, who finished the season with 40 goals.

ALSO READ: UTampa men's lacrosse advances to national title rematch against defending champ Adelphi

Alex Titto gave the Panthers an 11-9 lead with 8:57 left, and Tampa finished with three goals, including Ortega’s overtime winner.

Westin Schmidt (21-1) made six saves for UT.

UT coach J.B. Clark claimed his fifth NCAA Division II title, including the Spartans' first trophy in 2022 and three more at Limestone University of South Carolina.

An announced crowd of 13,802 – including several hundred UT supporters – attended the game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tags
Sports University of TampaNCAA Division IILacrosseNCAA
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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