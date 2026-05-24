UTampa men's lacrosse scores in overtime to clinch NCAA Division II championship

The University of Tampa won its second NCAA Division II men’s lacrosse title on Sunday, stunning defending champion Adelphi 12-11 on Tommy Ortega’s overtime goal.

Ortega’s unassisted game-winner came with 2:25 left in the extra period after the Spartans tied it at 11 on an unassisted Ortega goal with 5:34 left in the fourth period.

Tampa (22-1) avenged last year’s overtime title game defeat to Adelphi (19-1), a two-time defending champion from Long Island, New York.

“That loss really hurt everybody on our team, and our preparation for this year started that next day,” said Ortega, who had a hat trick and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

A replay review overturned a goal that would have put the Panthers ahead with 1:27 remaining. Officials ruled that Michael Durning’s elbow landed in the crease before his shot crossed the goal line.

Tampa’s Jackson Bashaw opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the game before the Panthers went on a 5-0 run. The Spartans pulled back into the match behind Rex Kesselring, whose fourth goal cut Adelphi’s lead to 9-8 with 12:31 left.

“It was a little bit of shell shock, but we were able to keep our composure and lean on one another,” said Ortega, who finished the season with 40 goals.

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Alex Titto gave the Panthers an 11-9 lead with 8:57 left, and Tampa finished with three goals, including Ortega’s overtime winner.

Westin Schmidt (21-1) made six saves for UT.

UT coach J.B. Clark claimed his fifth NCAA Division II title, including the Spartans' first trophy in 2022 and three more at Limestone University of South Carolina.

An announced crowd of 13,802 – including several hundred UT supporters – attended the game at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

