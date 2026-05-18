UTampa men's lacrosse advances to national title rematch against defending champ Adelphi

For the second straight year, the University of Tampa men’s lacrosse team will play in the NCAA Division II title game against Adelphi University.

This time, however, UT hopes to avenge last year’s loss to the back-to-back champions from Garden City, New York.

The game is Sunday at 4 p.m. at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virigina.

The Spartans (21-1) advanced with a 13-7 victory over Anderson University (16-5) in a national semifinal game at the Naimoli Family Athletic and Intramural Complex in Tampa.

“It’s always exciting to play another week together, play for a national championship. Obviously, it’s remarkedly special,” said UT coach J.B. Clark.

Aaron Cho scored four goals and Rex Kesselring added three more for UT. Kesselring scored 1:21 into the second period to break open a 3-all tie and spark a 4-0 run for the Spartans. The Trojans never threatened again.

“Overall, it was a poised game,” Clark said. “It was mature lacrosse game by our guys. That’s what we asked of them this week, to make good decisions between the lines, make good decisions in the ride, in the clear, and I really through we did that.”

Anderson edged UT 14-13 in overtime earlier this season in South Carolina.

Adelphi defeated Molloy 19-4 in the other semifinal. The Panthers outscored Malloy 19-4 in the first half.

Adelphi, which edged Tampa 9-8 in last year’s championship game, holds the record for Division II titles with nine since 1974.

“Adelphi’s the best,” Clark said. “It’s a honor to get to play with a program like that. I think we’ll bring the fight to them. Right now, it’s just rest and recover and get ready to go again.”

Tampa, which began playing men's lacrosse in 2012, is vying for its second national title after defeating Mercy 11-7 in the 2022 finale.