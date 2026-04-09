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'You Might Be Right': Podcast from 2 former Tennessee governors works to bridge political divide

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:51 AM EDT
Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, left, and Gov.-elect Bill Haslam walk to a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Mark Humphrey/AP
Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, left, and Gov.-elect Bill Haslam walk to a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

In a time of high political divisions across the country, two former politicians from opposite sides of the aisle are trying to reach across the divide.

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, and former Gov. Bill Haslam, a Republican, co-host the “You Might Be Right” politics podcast produced by the Baker School of Public Policy & Public Affairs at the University of Tennessee.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Bredesen and Haslam.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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