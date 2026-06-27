Looking for Fourth of July plans? Here's a list of events around Tampa Bay

Every year, families, friends and neighbors gather to celebrate the Fourth of July with traditions that honor the nation's independence while bringing communities together.

Across the Tampa Bay region, cities, parks and local organizations are hosting a variety of events, many of them free or low-cost, offering opportunities to enjoy live entertainment, food and fireworks displays.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly festival, a waterfront fireworks show, or a community picnic, there are plenty of ways to celebrate this Fourth of July.

And if you're not a big fan of fireworks and would rather enjoy the stat's natural beauty, Florida State Parks are offering free admission from July 3-5 to all visitors.

Here is a list of Fourth of July events happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County

Freedom Fest

Join the American Victory Ship & Museum for an evening of live entertainment, a boat parade and a fireworks display along Tampa's waterfront.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Cost: $16 for adults.

Temple Terrace's 51st Annual 4th of July Celebration

The City of Temple Terrace will host its 51st annual Independence Day celebration featuring community organizations, decorated floats, local performers and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 6610 Whiteway Drive, Temple Terrace.

Cost: Free.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works

Spend the holiday along the Riverwalk with live entertainment, family activities, a boat parade and a hot dog-eating contest at Armature Works.

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Location: 1910 N. Ola Avenue, Tampa.

Cost: Free, VIP packages available online.

Where my Dogs at? Hot Dog Eating Contest

Those looking for a different kind of Fourth of July competition can test their appetites in this hot dog-eating contest. The winner will receive a $500 gift card and a championship belt.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 1910 N. Ola Avenue, Tampa.

Cost: Free to enter, $25 for competitors.

Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary at Brandon's 4th of July Parade

Hosted by the Greater Brandon Action Network, this celebration of America's 250th anniversary will feature pony rides, a watermelon-eating contest, live music and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover.

Cost: Free.

Liberty by the Bay

Hosted by the city of Tampa, this waterfront celebration at Julian B. Lane Park will feature live entertainment, a 250-drone light show and a fireworks finale.

Time: 4-9:30 p.m.

Location: 1001 N. Blvd., Tampa.

Cost: Free.

Stars, Stripes & Science

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a science twist at MOSI. Visitors can experience hands-on activities, watch demonstrations featuring rainbow fire, sample liquid nitrogen ice cream and enjoy other interactive exhibits.

Time: 4-10 p.m.

Location: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa.

Cost: $15 (Kids), $30 (Adults).

July 4th Boat Parade

Watch decorated boats travel along the Tampa Riverwalk during this annual holiday parade. While attendance is free, boat owners can register to participate in the event.

Time: 6:15-8 p.m.

Location: 333 S. Franklin St, Tampa.

Cost: Free, $20.26 boat registration.

A Star-Spangled Story: Battle for America

For those looking to celebrate America's 250th anniversary in a different way, the Tampa Bay History Center will screen "A Star-Spangled Story: Battle for America," a documentary exploring the history behind the national anthem.

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: 801 Water St., Tampa.

Cost: $18.95

Lutz 4th Of July Celebration

The Lutz community will kick off the holiday with a one-mile run followed by a flag ceremony honoring the nation's independence.

Time: 6:30-10 a.m.

Location: 101 W. Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz.

Cost: Free.

Pinellas County

4th of July Fireworks at Safety Harbor

After moving the Fourth of July celebration to Safety Harbor City Park due to hurricane damage, Waterfront Park is opening the doors again for America's 250 celebration with a fireworks show.

Time: 9-9:30 p.m.

Location: 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.

Cost: Free.

READ MORE: Bird nesting concerns send Safety Harbor's July Fourth fireworks back to Waterfront Park

St. Pete Pier Run the 4th

Start Independence Day with a four-mile run along the St. Petersburg waterfront. Participants are encouraged to wear patriotic attire for the annual holiday race.

Time: 6:15 a.m.

Location: St. Pete Pier 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg.

Cost: Free.

Gulfport 4th of July Community Parade & Picnic

The Gulfport community will gather for a morning parade and picnic featuring family-friendly entertainment, local vendors and activities for children.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Downtown Waterfront District, Gulfport.

Cost: Free.

Gigglewaters Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest

Participants will have five minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible during this annual competition. Organizers say all proceeds will benefit the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Time: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Location: 737 Main St., Safety Harbor.

Cost: $25

St. Pete Opera's 4th of July Pops Spectacular

Enjoy an evening full of art and music with the St. Pete Opera's performance featuring a 70-piece orchestra and a 100-voice chorus. The concert will bring Broadway classics and Hollywood blockbusters to Mahaffey Theater.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg.

Cost: $56

Indie*pendence 5 bbq & block party 2026

Looking for a block party with night vendors, food trucks, alternative rock and hip-hop? This "Indie-pendence" event is bringing all of that to St. Petersburg with local vendors, rock and hip-hop performances.

Time: 5 p.m. to midnight

Location: 2599 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg.

Cost: Free.

Madeira Beach Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate the holiday by the water with live music, community festivities and a fireworks display over Madeira Beach.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach

Cost: Free.

Pasco County

Dade City Farms Red, White, and BOOM

Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with family activities, outdoor games, live entertainment and a fireworks finale.

Time: 3-9 p.m.

Location: 17143 Lake Iola Road, Dade City.

Cost: $12.

4th of July at Skydive City

Enjoy an evening of fireworks while watching skydivers take to the skies during this Independence Day celebration in Zephyrhills.

Time: 4-10 p.m.

Location: 4241 Sky Dive Lane, Zephyrhills.

Cost: Free.

East Pasco Celebrates America's 250th Birthday

Join the East Pasco Chamber to honor local heroes and enjoy a community event with fireworks and live entertainment.

Time: 6-9:30 p.m.

Location: 13220 Gene Nelson Boulevard, Dade City.

Cost: Free.

Polk County

Avalon Park Wesley Chapel July 4th Celebration

Join the Wesley Chapel community for a day of community performances, food trucks, a bike parade and an apple pie bake-off.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: 5060 River Glen Blvd, Wesley Chapel.

Cost: Free.

Hernando County

Hernando County's Salute to America 250

Bring the whole family to the Sand Hill Scout Reservation for an unforgettable day of patriotism, community, and entertainment.

Time: 4-10 p.m.

Location: 11210 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville.

Cost: Free.

Hernando County 250 Veterans Ruck March

Veterans are invited to participate in this four-mile community march honoring service, unity and the commitment to leave no one behind.

Time: 4:30-6 p.m.

Location: 11210 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville.

Cost: Free.

Sarasota County

Sarasota Fireworks

Thousands are expected to check out the fireworks along Sarasota's waterfront. It starts Saturday with a block party starting at 2 p.m. and and finishes with the fireworks at 9 p.m.

Time: 2-9:30 p.m.

Location: 5 Bayfront Dr., Sarasota.

Cost: Free.

NBP Fireworks On The Lake

Enjoy music from The Pops Orchestra at Nathan Benderson Park on July 3 at 8 p.m. Then, on July 4, check out live music from Sugar Vibe Band along with food and events such as dragon boat races and water ski show before the fireworks.

Time: 5-9:45 p.m.

Location: 5857 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota.

Cost: Free.

Star-Spangled Spectacular at Waterside Place!

Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with a circus act and carnival games at Waterside Place, an event organized by Grace Community Church, Lakewood Ranch Communities and The Circus Arts Conservatory.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: 1560 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota.

Cost: Free.

Manatee County

United on the Manatee River

Join the community on the Manatee River for an evening of festivities featuring children's play area, live performance by Luna and the Warriors and a finale with fireworks show.

Time: 5-9:30 p.m.

Location: 444 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton.

Cost: Free.

AMI Privateers 4th of July Parade

Join AMI Privateers for their annual Fourth of July parade at Coquina Beach. The event involves a water fight, so make sure to bring an extra set of towels.

Time: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: 2650 Gulf Dr S, Bradenton Beach.

Cost: Free.