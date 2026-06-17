Safety Harbor moves July Fourth fireworks back to its usual location

With the well-being of protected bird species in mind, the Safety Harbor City Commission voted to change locations for one of the Tampa Bay area’s most popular July Fourth fireworks shows.

The commission voted earlier this year to move its Independence Day celebration to Safety Harbor City Park because Waterfront Park, its usual location, is still undergoing repairs of damage sustained during the 2024 hurricanes.

According to Mayor Joe Ayoub, it wasn’t long after the commission voted to change locations that wildlife enthusiasts alerted the city about the impact of the decision.

People were concerned the noise from the fireworks would disrupt birds nesting near Safety Harbor City Park, Ayoub said, and scare them into leaving their babies vulnerable and alone.

“We care about the wildlife in the area,” he said. “We want to be good stewards of our natural parks and wildlife.”

Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Alligator Lake has bird rookeries on the lake’s two islands, which support birds that nest. This area is home to species including anhingas, herons and egrets, which are protected in Florida.

Safety Harbor City Park borders Alligator Lake, which has bird rookeries on the lake’s two islands. According to Pinellas County, the islands “support a variety of nesting species, including anhingas, herons and egrets,” which are all protected in Florida.

A number of people concerned about the wildlife spoke to Ayoub personally, he said, and city staff began to look for alternatives.

“I’m as guilty as anyone else for not having thought through all the ramifications of moving [the fireworks] to City Park,” Ayoub said at Safety Harbor’s City Commission meeting Monday.

He said the city worked with multiple groups to find a solution, including the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, firework vendors and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“We had great conversations with [the FWC] and they gave us our options,” city recreation director Julie Inman said. “I think it was an easy decision.”

A prime location

Safety Harbor’s Waterfront Park has been a great venue for the annual fireworks show, Ayoub said, because of the open space and view overlooking Tampa Bay.

“It’s definitely a superior location,” Ayoub said.

But the three hurricanes that hit the area two years ago “more or less wiped out the entire pier and marina,” he said, along with other damage to the park.

Now, he said most of it is under repair and a “good portion of Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed down.”

ALSO READ: Safety Harbor announces timeline for waterfront repairs following hurricane damage

The reconstruction wasn’t underway before 2025’s celebration, he said, so the firework show took place at Waterfront Park.

This year, the city looked into an alternative location because of the repairs, Ayoub said, “and it just so happened to be that we could do it at Waterfront Park with some adjustments.”

Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Waterfront Park is undergoing repairs of damage sustained during the 2024 hurricanes. The three hurricanes that hit the area two years ago “more or less wiped out the entire pier and marina,” said Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub.

There won’t be vendors selling food and drinks like in years past, he said, or a stage for bands and performances.

“As far as the fireworks go, that’s not being scaled back,” Ayoub said. “People will still get a great show for the country’s 250th birthday.”

The celebration will start at 5 p.m., with the fireworks scheduled at 9 p.m. Parking will be available at Safety Harbor Middle School, with handicapped/ADA parking at Safety Harbor Library.