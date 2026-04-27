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ChatGPT’s new image tool can 'think'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT

OpenAI has rolled out a new version of its ChatGPT image generator, promising better detail and a new “thinking mode” that can pull ideas from the web.

It’s part of an effort to stay ahead of competitors like Google and Anthropic. However, as so-called “AI slop” gets more realistic, it may also get harder to tell what’s real and what isn’t.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried about the new tool.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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