Bucs' search for new radio voice leads to Washington Huskies broadcaster Tony Castricone

After a six-month national treasure hunt, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed a replacement for legendary radio voice Gene Deckerhoff, who retired in December after 37 years of describing the team’s escapades.

On Tuesday, the Bucs announced X marked the spot on veteran broadcaster Tony Castricone, who has a history of taking over for a generational announcer at his previous stop, the University of Washington, where Bob Rondeau retired in 2017 after 37 years behind the microphone.

"It's the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted with this extremely rare opportunity and this one-of-a-kind role within this fantastic franchise," said Castricone, who congratulated Deckerhoff on his career and retirement. “There will never be another Gene. … The thought of following in his legendary footsteps is humbling and exhilarating.”

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Bucs fans, we need to get used to a different voice and style, of course. Castricone brings a midrange baritone to the press box with the reputation of a precision narrator and measured intensity. He comes with no known catchphrases, so don’t expect to “fire up the cannons” or “daggers” at the opponents as heard in Deckerhoff lore.

At least, not right away.

"While I'm a different person, a different broadcaster, I'm going to come in with just the absolute most passion that I can pour into this job," he said in a Bucs video. "The heart on the sleeve will be beating just as intently."

On game days, Castricone will pair with former Tampa Bay tight end Dave Moore, who worked as an analyst alongside Deckerhoff for 18 years. Castricone will also contribute across team-produced programming, digital content, organizational events and fan initiatives. WXTB-FM (98 Rock) will again serve as the Bucs radio flagship.

"Tony distinguished himself through his professionalism, preparation, passion and ability to connect with audiences,” Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford said of the interview process. “He understands the responsibility that comes with this role and possesses the talent and authenticity to build meaningful relationships with Buccaneers fans for years to come."

Castricone has more than two decades of experience in broadcasting. Before calling Huskies’ football and basketball for nine years, he did play-by-play for Clemson University basketball for three years. Prior to that, he worked at Bradenton’s IMG Academy as a studio host, network manager and content producer.

A graduate of Ohio University, he started in his hometown of Columbus at WBNS radio and the Ohio News Network.