© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Kimmel, Comey and free speech

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT

President Trump is again calling for comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a joke he says crossed the line. At the same time, former FBI director James Comey has been indicted after the president accused him of threatening his life over a photo Comey posted of seashells arranged on a beach.

The two episodes, while separate, are adding to a broader debate about free speech.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt spoke with voters in Maryland about how this is landing beyond Washington and shared what he heard with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now