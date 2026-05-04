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Supreme Court temporarily restores nationwide access to mifepristone

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 4, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
An abortion-rights activist holds a box of mifepristone pills as demonstrators from both anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2024. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP)
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
An abortion-rights activist holds a box of mifepristone pills as demonstrators from both anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2024. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP)

A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a Food and Drug Administration rule that allows medical providers to prescribe the abortion medication mifepristone by telemedicine.

But on Monday, the Supreme Court blocked the order and temporarily restored access to mifepristone allowing it to again be prescribed remotely and delivered through the mail.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mary Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law, and author of “Personhood: The New Civil War Over Reproduction.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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