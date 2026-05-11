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How do you cut your food bill? NPR wants to hear your tips

NPR | By Joe Hernandez
Published May 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Let us know your best hacks for cutting costs.
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Let us know your best hacks for cutting costs.

I've been reporting on food and affordability for NPR for our new series What's Eating America.

And in talking to people, business owners and experts, I've picked up some strategies to help keep my family's food costs in check without sucking all the fun out of eating. Keep an eye out for those stories.

But I also want to hear YOUR tips and hacks for cutting food bills. Fill out the form below and I'll compile the best ideas and share them out.

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Joe Hernandez
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