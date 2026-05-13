© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

An ambitious shipping carbon tax survives despite U.S. attempt to derail talks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

The Trump administration is trying to kill an ambitious plan to decarbonize global shipping. But after considering other, more watered-down proposals, countries that are part of the International Maritime Organization are still going back to the original Net-Zero Framework, as it’s called, which would place a per-ton fee on greenhouse gas emissions above a certain threshold.

Naveena Sadasivam, senior staff writer at Grist, joins Here & Now with an update on how talks of adopting a framework for a carbon tax are progressing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now