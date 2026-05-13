Consumers beware: Not all personal finance info should be shared with chatbots

Artificial intelligence can be a game changer for people looking to synthesize complicated information. But when it comes to personal finance, financial analysts urge users to beware and limit the amount of personal information shared with chatbots.

Personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary writes about it her recent column for the Washington Post. She joins host Robin Young to share her list of ‘don’ts’ and why they matter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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