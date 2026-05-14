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From pickup games to packed stadiums, the Bay Area gets World Cup ready

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

The FIFA World Cup is bringing global attention and millions of dollars to the Bay Area this summer. But underneath the excitement is a deeper story about affordability, immigrant communities, and who gets to participate in soccer culture in places like San Francisco and San Jose.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with KQED reporter Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí about “La Copa del Pueblo,” the people’s cup.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom
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