Tampa Bay-area events this weekend: Sharkapalooza and St. Pete Italian Fest

If you're searching for something to do this weekend, WUSF has your back.

From an event for shark lovers to a painting in the park and more, here are eight things to do across Tampa Bay.

Sharkapalooza is returning to Coachman Park in Clearwater on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate sharks and ocean conservation with interactive entertainment, presentations, educational chats, and more. It’s for all ages and admission is free with food available.

It's a full day of Italian culture and entertainment on Saturday at Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Dr. NE in St. Petersburg.

There will be authentic Italian food, wine tasting, a cannoli eating contest, a bocce ball tournament, Italian cars and more.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and kids under 12 get in for free.

Hundreds of exotic cars will be on display at Tampa's Armature Works Pier at 1910 N. Ola Ave. on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local dealers and automotive vendors will also show off their latest vehicles and products.

Admission is free. There's a charge for parking in all lots surrounding the area.

If you're part of the Jeep life or just like a pool party, there's one Sunday at the Hollander Hotel at 421 4th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. It'll be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can eat, drink and swim. And there's no cover.

This is a free annual community celebration held by the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg. It'll be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be over 20 art activities inspired by works from the museum's collection. Those include a paper poppy field inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe, en plein air painting inspired by Claude Monet and more.

Participants will get a passport to guide them to each station and earn a stamp as you complete each activities. If you complete at least 10 stations, the passport becomes a ticket for a free visit to the museum.

The Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center presents “The State You’re In: Florida Men, Florida Women, and Other Wildlife,” a comedic and uniquely Floridian storytelling by Craig Pittman on some of the glorious weirdness of his native state.

See Pittman at the museum at 1101 E. River Cove St., Tampa, on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents “Lies, Spells and Old Wives Tales,” a lively musical production celebrating storytelling, folklore and African American traditions through music, humor and drama.

The show runs through Sunday at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Campus at 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. There's one showing on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It's also showing Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $50. You can go to the troupe's website to purchase.

The Tampa Bay Toy and Comic Expo brings together collectors, comic fans and pop culture enthusiasts Saturday at the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge in Tampa. The address is 3315 W. Lemon Street.

The event will be jam-packed with collectibles, toys, comics, cosplay, and special guests. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and meet some of your favorites, like comic artist Javier Lugo, or the legendary creator, Pat Broderick. General admission is $5 in cash at the door.