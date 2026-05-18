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Is Kennedy heir Jack Schlossberg ready to lead?

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Courtney DorningJuana Summers
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jack Schlossberg, democratic candidate for New York's congressional district and the grandson of President John F. Kennedy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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US / WorldAll Things Considered
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
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