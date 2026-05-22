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Tribes keep close eye on state of troubled Colorado River

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:20 PM EDT

Seven Western states are divided over the future of the Colorado River, which is depleted after decades of drought and overuse. Last year, tribal groups passed a resolution granting personhood to the troubled river.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Amelia Flores, chairwoman of the Colorado River Indian Tribes about the state of a critical water supply for 40 million Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom
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