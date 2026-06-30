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Unpacking Tuesday's SCOTUS decisions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT

The Supreme Court released opinions on President Trump’s effort to limit birthright citizenship and cases about transgender girls and women in girls and women’s sports.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Michele Goodwin, Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill professor of constitutional law and global health policy and faculty director of the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown University Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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