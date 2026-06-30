Testing shows a decrease in the amount of 'forever chemicals' in Tampa's water treatment facility

The City of Tampa announced that recent testing at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility found the Suspended Ion Exchange (SIX) system removed about 30 percent of PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

To improve water quality, the Tampa Water Department around 10 months ago began using the SIX system, a treatment technology designed to remove organic carbon and PFAS from drinking water.

The process works by mixing source water with resin chloride beads that attract and bind to the chemicals. Once the contaminants attach to the beads, they are separated from the water and cleaned with a saltwater solution, allowing the beads to be reused in a continuous treatment cycle.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that do not break down easily in the environment. They are commonly found in products such as waterproof fabrics, cleaning products and other commercial products.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services , people can be exposed to PFAS by drinking contaminated water, eating contaminated fish or consuming food grown or raised in areas where the chemicals are present.

WUSF reporter Steven Newborn reported that the Environmental Protection Agency has established a maximum contaminant level of 4 parts per trillion for two PFAS compounds. Nearby communities have recorded higher levels, including as much as 10 parts per trillion of PFOA and 19.5 parts per trillion of PFOS in Temple Terrace.

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Although the SIX system was originally introduced to improve water quality by removing organic matter, officials found that it was also effective at reducing PFAS concentrations.

As a result, the technology could reduce the amount of additional treatment needed to meet federal drinking water standards while improving overall water quality.

According to a news release, incorporating the SIX system into the project could save more than $80 million in future facility improvement costs compared with other treatment methods. The technology is also expected to reduce the need for additional treatment chemicals, resulting in projected annual savings of about $2 million.

PFAS and health

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shared that certain PFAS have been linked to an increased risk of cancers, preeclampsia during pregnancy and a reduced immune response to vaccines.

While utilities continue working to reduce PFAS levels in drinking water, the Environmental Protection Agency encourages residents to take steps to better understand their potential exposure.

People who receive water from a public drinking water system can contact their local utility to learn how PFAS is being addressed. Residents may also request information about previous PFAS testing or ask whether additional testing is available.

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The EPA also recommends avoiding fish from areas known to be contaminated with PFAS and consulting state or tribal fish advisory programs before consuming locally caught fish from affected areas.

The Tampa Water Department is currently partnering with the Tippin Water Team to design and build the new treatment facility, which is expected to be completed by 2032.