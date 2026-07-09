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The 'grandparent economy' quietly keeping Americans afloat

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
(Elise Amendola/AP)
Elise Amendola/AP
(Elise Amendola/AP)

A new study from AARP finds that grandparents are a quiet safety net for the American economy as more and more step in to physically and financially support their grandchildren.

According to the study, the “grandparent economy” — grandparents’ financial support of their grandchildren — adds up to more than $903 billion each year.

Debra Whitman, executive vice president and chief public policy officer for AARP, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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