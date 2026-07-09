Tampa Bay events this weekend: Woodson African American Museum reopening, 'The Invite' and more

From a museum grand reopening following renovations to a fitness fest and comedic movie, here are nine things you can check out this weekend across greater Tampa Bay.

The museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a grand reopening on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. It had closed earlier this year for upgrades.

The newly renovated museum will debut a new exhibit called "Many Voices, One Nation — Our Community." This is a Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibition developed in collaboration with the National Museum of American History, according to a release. It will feature original work by St. Petersburg artist Dallas Jackson along with Najee Dorsey, founder of Black Art in America. It explores the diverse voices that helped shape America.

Officials like St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Rep. Michele Rayner and more will be at the reopening event giving remarks.

Address: 2240 9th Ave. S., St. Petersburg

In this comedic film, Seth Rogan and Olivia Wilde play a couple whose marriage is on thin ice. It's playing at the Tampa Theatre through Thursday, July 16 — with multiple show times over this weekend. Tickets range from $9 to $14.

Address: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a Tampa neighborhood venue, this is a free family event built around live performances, fitness demos, and panel discussions. There are food trucks, voter registration tables, and activities for all ages, so it is not just a fitness thing even though that is in the name.

Address: 1345 W. Main St., Tampa

On Saturday at 1 p.m., International Plaza & Bay Street in Tampa is hosting the grand opening of a new store from the Brazilian visual artist Romero Britto. There is a ribbon-cutting, drinks, a live DJ, and an artist appearance with a signing session, so it is more of a pop-up art event than a regular shopping trip. You'll want to reserve a spot.

Address: 2223 N Westshore Blvd., Suite 140, Tampa

Taking place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Keel Farms in Plant City, this is their weekly summer setup with water slides, bounce houses, and food truck eats. Entry is free, so you are only paying for food and drinks once you are there.

Address: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City

Friday brings Tori Amos to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater for a 7:30 p.m. stop on her tour. It is a seated show at a mid-size venue, so it works well if you want live music without the arena crowd. Tickets start at $64.

Address: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Over at Selby Library in Sarasota on Saturday, this free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and marks America's 250th anniversary with exhibits, presentations, and a community art project. There are also crafts, refreshments, and hands-on activities for all ages, so it is family-friendly.

Address: 1331 1st St., Sarasota

Open through July 19 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Ybor City, this exhibition pairs historical photos with modern images to explore Ybor's cigar industry legacy. It marks the 140th anniversary of the first cigar rolled there, so there is a real history angle if that interests you. It is a nice way to learn more about the industry that helped shape Ybor City and helped earn it the nickname “Cigar Capital of the World.”

Address: 1630 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

This is a night market bash on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring live entertainment and cultural performances. There will be the traditional lion dance performance, street food vendors and more. The event will be at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

Address: 5223 Orient Rd., Tampa