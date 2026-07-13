© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Death of Sen. Graham complicates GOP agenda as Congress returns from recess

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sudden death is complicating an already challenging week for Congress. Lawmakers are back after their Fourth of July recess and face multiple Senate confirmation hearings, a renewed war against Iran, and an unpopular voting act that President Trump won’t give up on.

Host Tiziana Dearing gets the latest from NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now