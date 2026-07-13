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Sarasota vows to plant more trees than were removed this year

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:17 PM EDT
A gray residential road with old oak trees on either side, reaching across as if to touch branches with each other
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF
A canopy road in Sarasota County, with old oaks lining the sides and providing shade.

City residents can get their own new tree for $100 through the Neighborhood Canopy Program, open through Aug. 17.

It’s been a tough year for old oak trees in Sarasota. The city cut down 30 large trees near the bayfront, where construction is underway to shore up a seawall. And New College ripped out at least a dozen trees on airport land, where it's building a baseball park.

But city officials say they will plant a total of 85 new trees, which is about twice as many as required by code.

And there's a program open now for city residents who want a new tree of their own.

Choose one from a drop-down list, pay $100 and the city will plant it in the right spot — away from utilities, and with a special watering ring to get it started.

The Neighborhood Canopy Program has been around for several years. Some 38 trees were planted last year, according to Jackie Hartley, senior arborist in Sarasota.

"The smile on their faces when we pull up to plant the tree, and you know, they're benefiting their community by planting these trees, and we really appreciate that," she said.

This year they're aiming to plant as many as 60, she said.

The list of available trees includes live oak, magnolia, sycamore, gumbo-limbo and red cedar. The trees installed will be as tall as 12 feet when planted, and have been grown by a local wholesaler, according to Hartley.

“It provides a sense of community, it creates habitat and urban wildlife, and mitigates stormwater runoff, and it also reduces the heat index."

The Neighborhood Canopy Program is open through Aug. 17. More info here.
Tags
Environment Oak TreesUrban CoreTreesFlorida Environment
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
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