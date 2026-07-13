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Palestinian aid worker who organized World Cup screenings killed in Israeli strike

WBUR
Published July 13, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT

The World Cup is heading into its final stretch.

In war-torn Gaza, thousands of people have found a way to watch the tournament in the past weeks. And they were rooting for one team in particular: Egypt.

Last Tuesday, Egypt faced the champion of the last World Cup, Argentina. But, even amid that night’s excitement for that match, tragedy was close at hand.

NPR’s Anas Baba reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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