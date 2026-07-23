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Museum of Fine Arts, Boston reframes American history and heroes

WBUR | By Andrea Shea
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Alan Michelson's bust of George Washington at the MFA in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Alan Michelson's bust of George Washington at the MFA in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston has long displayed period objects that tell the story of America’s early days, including Paul Revere’s silver “Liberty Bowl” and iconic portraits of founding fathers.

Now, visitors will experience a refresh of the MFA’s 18th-century Art of the Americas galleries that reexamine and reframe America’s history and heroes.

WBUR’s Andrea Shea reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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