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An upcoming AI data center in western Kansas touts less water usage than irrigation farming

WBUR
Published July 28, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Artificial intelligence data centers have become the ire of communities across the country because of their high demand for resources like water.

The company behind a forthcoming project in western Kansas is touting its data center for using less water than a common industrial practice in that area: irrigation farming.

Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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