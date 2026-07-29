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Fauci repeatedly invokes Fifth Amendment as Republicans accuse him of botching the COVID-19 response

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with KFF’s Julie Rovner about a Republican-led congressional hearing on Wednesday where Dr. Anthony Fauci was grilled about the COVID-19 pandemic response that he led in former President Joe Biden’s administration and President Trump’s first term.

Fauci, who spent five decades leading government health science, invoked the Fifth Amendment when asked to defend decisions he made in the runup to the pandemic and its early days.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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