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Indigenous leaders make a sweeping call for the UN to strengthen Indigenous rights worldwide

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

Indigenous delegates and governments gathered at an annual forum in Geneva to discuss the latest challenges facing Indigenous peoples across the world. They came up with a 12-point list of recommendations to present to the United Nations Human Rights Council to help better protect indigenous communities.

Joseph Lee, reporter at Grist and member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe, joins host Robin Young to discuss Indigenous rights worldwide.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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