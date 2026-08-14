Book argues rehab is 'an American scandal'

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As the opioid crisis grew in the United States, so did the number of centers for addiction treatment. But as investigative reporter Shoshana Walter wrote in her book “Rehab: An American Scandal,” many of these centers fail to meet the needs of those with addictions and suffer from a lack of oversight.

We revisit Deborah Becker’s conversation with Shoshana Walters from November 2025.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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