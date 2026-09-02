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'Mediterranea' cookbook showcases recipes Anastasia Miari learned from her grandmothers

WBUR
Published September 2, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

A food journalist says her latest book of recipes and life advice she learned while cooking with grandmothers is more important than any family heirloom.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd spoke with Anastasia Miari in January. Miari is the author of “Mediterranea: Life-perfected Recipes from Grandmothers of the Mediterranean.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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