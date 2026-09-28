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Personalized treatment extends the lives of brain cancer patients

WBUR
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Less than a tenth of people diagnosed with glioblastoma survive five years after diagnosis. That might be changing. German Biotech company CeGaT has developed a promising treatment for the deadly brain cancer by sequencing a unique vaccine from a patient’s cancer cells.

Host Indira Lakshmanan breaks down the process with Saskia Biskup, co-founder of CeGaT, and American patient Laura Eddington, who was joined by her husband, Jeff Eddington.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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