© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says helping whistleblowers is the best hope to rein in AI

WBUR
Published October 7, 2026 at 12:09 PM EDT
Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Alex Brandon/AP
Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

In 2021, Frances Haugen released tens of thousands of internal Facebook documents showing the company knew its algorithms were promoting political extremism, exacerbating teen mental health issues, and prioritizing corporate profit over public safety.

Since then, she’s testified nationally and internationally about accountability and transparency in social media.

Now, she’s the subject of the new Aaron Sorkin movie, “The Social Reckoning,” where she and fellow tech whistleblower Brittany Kaiser work on a new initiative to help future whistleblowers expose wrongdoing.

Haugen, also author of the memoir “The Power of One,” joins host Robin Young to talk about the new initiative and her portrayal in “The Social Reckoning.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now