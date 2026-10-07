'Alternative' Largo city budget anticipates cuts if Amendment 3 passes next month

Many cities and counties in Florida are bracing themselves for what happens if voters approve a property tax reduction referendum on the November ballot.

The city of Largo is no exception. It has released an "alternative budget" that anticipates just that.

If the amendment passes, the city may have to eliminate as many as 135 full-time positions. It would result in more than a $15 million reduction in property taxes every year. That's more than one-quarter of the city's general fund tax revenue.

The city police department could be forced to reduce 28 positions. And the library could take the biggest hit - 62 percent of its budget. It would lose more than $3.2 million and lose 27 employees. And it could see a reduction in hours from 56 to 28 hours weekly.

Commissioner Chris Johnson requested the study. He said it's being done to determine what would happen if city officials don't adjust staffing levels or find other sources of income.

"I know this is heart-wrenching for every department head to have to do it, all the people that work for you," he said during Tuesday night's commission meeting. "But we have to know what it looks like first without us doing anything. But we all know we're gonna do something. And we're going to do everything we can."

Among the suggestions from city staff is to reduce the size of the police department's Traffic Safety Unit and to shift enforcement to patrol overtime. Also on the chopping block could be the Problem-Oriented Policing unit, which monitors street crimes and homeless issues, mental health calls and senior assistance.

The city-run Largo Performing Arts Center could also be sold - or transferred to a private company to operate.

"We're not trying to like scare everyone to death," Johnson said. "We just have to know what this is going to look like if we don't do anything."

City of Largo Chart of reductions by each city department

ALSO READ: Amendment 3 passage would cost local governments $12 billion a year, tax policy group says

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead tax exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. It must be approved by at least 60 percent of the voters to take effect.

Backers of the amendment say it would force local governments to cut bloated budgets and eliminate unneeded positions.

Local governments in Florida would see a cut of $12 billion in tax money every year if voters approve Amendment 3. That's according to an organization unveiling an online tool to find its impact on each county.

And local counties would see a reduction in revenue over the next two years ranging from $250 million in Sarasota County to $714 million in Pinellas to nearly $1 billion in Hillsborough County.