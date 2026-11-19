Florida’s new Republican leaders have education as one of their main priorities, but consensus on how to handle the state’s multi-billion-dollar voucher program remains elusive.

The program provides taxpayer-funded scholarships to more than 500,000 students across the state. It surged in growth over since lawmakers voted in 2023 to expand the program to all K-12 students, and is expected to cost the state $4.5 billion this year.

But program’s expansion has come with accountability challenges that have Republicans and Democrats advocating for more oversight.

House Speaker Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, and Senate President Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, formally took the helm of their respective chambers Tuesday during the Legislature’s organizational session after the midterm elections.

Garrison said he was open to looking into “how we can do things better,” but didn’t divulge much more than that.

“As long as we have choice that’s providing competition and competition providing better outcomes, and the money is following the student, everything else we’ll look at,” he told reporters.

He said it was hard to share definitive plans on “day zero” of his tenure as House Speaker, but his promise of quality schools requires “consistent funding.”

Earlier this year, the House didn’t advance a measure (SB 318) that passed the Senate aimed at keeping better track of voucher program funds and how students are using them.

The bill came after an audit of the program detailed overspending, misappropriated funds and trouble tracking students who received the scholarships.

One major point of contention was the bill’s plan to separate scholarship funds into their own bucket within the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP), the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools. House leaders said that would put the program at risk.

Sen. Don Gaetz, the Crestview Republican who sponsored the bill, said he would attempt again to file the same bill or something similar. He told the News Service of Florida he had been speaking with his colleagues in the House, including Garrison’s office, to “make sure we can sand off any rough edges.”

“When we mix the money, it’s difficult to know if the right money is going to the right school for the right student at the right time,” Gaetz said. “The answer is to make sure we have accountability for these funds.”

Public school districts budgets have been stretched in the wake of the expansion of school vouchers. As vouchers grew in popularity and the state experienced record-low birth rates, enrollment - a major component of the FEFP - has declined in many districts, leading to budget cuts.

In Hillsborough County, the district plans to close three schools for the 2027-2028 academic year, and in Orange County, seven schools were closed in May.

And the Escambia County School District is eyeing the closure of five schools to break even on their budget.

Governor-elect Byron Donalds told the News Service of Florida he planned to change the way the FEFP funds public schools to give school districts more flexibility on spending.

“Let the districts figure out how they’re going to pay their teachers, let the districts figure out what programming they’re going to put forward,” Donalds said.

Donalds was present in both the House and the Senate during their swearing-in ceremonies on Tuesday, and Garrison and Boyd told reporters they “work well together.”

“Government by grudge is probably over,” Gaetz said. “We have two presiding officers who are highly principled conservatives but at the same time are pragmatists who want to get things done.”