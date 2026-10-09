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As extreme heat intensifies, a patchwork of rules leave student athletes at risk

WBUR
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Arizona State hockey player Matthew Mayich is on life support after he experienced a heat stroke during an August training workout.

This comes 25 years after NFL lineman Korey Stringer’s heat-stroke death. Mayich’s incident raises the troubling question: How much safer are athletes against heat-related illnesses today?

We discuss this with Tik Root, senior staff writer at Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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