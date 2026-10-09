WUSF's Voter Guide helps you compare the candidates for the 2026 elections

Not sure who to vote for this election season? WUSF has you covered before you head to the ballot box.

Florida's Public Media stations came together to create the 2026 Voter Guide to help inform your decision. It covers local and statewide races and asks candidates about data centers, property taxes, and affordability, among other issues.

ALSO READ: 10 Tampa Bay area school board races go to runoffs in the midterms

The guide can help you decide which school board member, county commissioner, judge or even state representative you’ll pick, as well as the larger races for a U.S. senator and a new governor.

You can search through the interactive guide below by filling in your home address or choosing the county you live in. You can also look at each race separately to see all the candidates.

Key dates

General Election 2026



Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 22

Early voting period (mandatory period): Oct. 24-31

Contact Supervisor of Elections for optional days of early voting

Election Day: Nov. 3

Vote by mail

You can request a mail ballot through your Supervisor of Elections office. Ballots must be received at those offices by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

ALSO READ: Want to vote by mail this election? Here's how

Click on your county for information on requesting a mail-in ballot:



Early voting

If you don't want to mail your ballot or wait in line on election day, you can also vote early. Here are the dates and locations in the Tampa Bay region to cast your ballot.

Nov. 3 general election



Hillsborough: Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pinellas: Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sarasota: Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Manatee: Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 8:30-6 p.m.

Pasco: Oct. 19-31, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Polk: Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hernando: Oct. 22-31, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

ALSO READ: Here are the key dates you need to know ahead of the 2026 Florida elections

What to bring with you to vote

Whether you vote early or in person on election day, you must bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature. Here are the valid types of ID that will be accepted:

Florida driver's license or ID card issued by FDHSMV

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID card issued by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm (issued pursuant to section 790.09)

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

No photography is allowed in polling places, with one exception — a ballot selfie. While some states prohibit the practice, Floridians are permitted to snap a photo of their ballot in the booth.

Resources

Find your House district

Find your Senate district

Find your Congress Rep.

More from your supervisor of elections:

Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus

WUSF's Meghan Bowman contributed to this report.