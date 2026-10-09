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Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

WUSF's Voter Guide helps you compare the candidates for the 2026 elections

WUSF | By Amy Tardif
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
The 2026 general election is Nov. 3.
WUSF
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The 2026 general election is Nov. 3.

It covers local and statewide races and asks candidates about issues including data centers, property taxes, affordability and more.

Not sure who to vote for this election season? WUSF has you covered before you head to the ballot box.

Florida's Public Media stations came together to create the 2026 Voter Guide to help inform your decision. It covers local and statewide races and asks candidates about data centers, property taxes, and affordability, among other issues.

ALSO READ: 10 Tampa Bay area school board races go to runoffs in the midterms

The guide can help you decide which school board member, county commissioner, judge or even state representative you’ll pick, as well as the larger races for a U.S. senator and a new governor.

You can search through the interactive guide below by filling in your home address or choosing the county you live in. You can also look at each race separately to see all the candidates.

Key dates

General Election 2026

  • Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5
  • Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 22
  • Early voting period (mandatory period): Oct. 24-31
  • Election Day: Nov. 3

Vote by mail

You can request a mail ballot through your Supervisor of Elections office. Ballots must be received at those offices by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

ALSO READ: Want to vote by mail this election? Here's how

Click on your county for information on requesting a mail-in ballot:

Early voting

If you don't want to mail your ballot or wait in line on election day, you can also vote early. Here are the dates and locations in the Tampa Bay region to cast your ballot.

Nov. 3 general election

ALSO READ: Here are the key dates you need to know ahead of the 2026 Florida elections

What to bring with you to vote

Whether you vote early or in person on election day, you must bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature. Here are the valid types of ID that will be accepted:

  • Florida driver's license or ID card issued by FDHSMV
  • U.S. passport
  • Debit or credit card
  • Military ID
  • Student ID
  • Retirement center ID
  • Neighborhood association ID
  • Public assistance ID
  • Veteran health ID card issued by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
  • License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm (issued pursuant to section 790.09)
  • Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

No photography is allowed in polling places, with one exception — a ballot selfie. While some states prohibit the practice, Floridians are permitted to snap a photo of their ballot in the booth.

Resources

Find your House district

Find your Senate district

Find your Congress Rep.

More from your supervisor of elections:

Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus

WUSF's Meghan Bowman contributed to this report.

Tags
Politics 2026 Elections2026 Florida Governor RaceVotingEarly VotingVote By MailMail-In Ballots
Amy Tardif
I’ve made a professional U-turn—and I couldn’t be happier to be back at my alma mater, USF, and the very place where I got my start as an intern: WUSF. Now, I’m the Editor for the Your Florida project, as well as a newsroom editor and trainer, aka newsroom Yoda.
See stories by Amy Tardif
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