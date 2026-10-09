Pensacola, and the state, prepare for Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias continues to track for the Northern Gulf Coast and could potentially strengthen into Category 3 storm prior to landfall late Friday night or early Saturday. As the storm moves closer, state and local preparations are in full swing.

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Speaking from the state's new Emergency Operations Center Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis said there's no doubt that Florida will have impacts from Isaias, especially as models put the storm on track for landfall likely between Mobile Bay and Navarre. And that's not good with an east-side heavy storm.

"The problem for us in the Panhandle is that northeast side of the storm is the dirty side of the storm," DeSantis explained. "So, if it hits Mobile Bay, you know, we're gonna get a lot of storm surge in Pensacola, Santa Rosa and probably, like, Okaloosa."

According to the governor, the State Division of Emergency Management coordinating with all local counties to address requests for resources and getting them in place ahead of the storm.

"We have over a thousand generators that are either being loaned or going to be staged, half-a-million gallons of gasoline, one million gallons of diesel, and 35-gallons of aviation fuel," said DeSantis, adding that the state has also assembled more than 3 million MREs, 300 pallets of food boxes, and 1.1 million bottles of water. "State agencies have also been mobilizing personnel and equipment to ensure we're prepared to respond immediately."

The governor also encouraged residents to prepare and residents in Northwest Florida are taking heed.

Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media Michael Burnelle of Pace is making preparations for Hurricane Isaias.

Tim Keohane of Pace was shopping for supplies at the local Lowe's.

"I've been through a couple of these before. This is the first one with my family, so we're doing all the normal things, gassing up cars, having a little bit extra if we have to hop on I-10 and sit in traffic for a while," said Keohane.

He also has been getting his home ready, "Putting up the boards tonight just in case this thing gets up to CAT 3. But, really just hunkering down and having enough food for a couple of days in case the power goes out."

John Ebert came over from East Milton to pick up some last-minute supplies as part of his final preparations.

"Right now we got water, generators are up and running; I tested them last night," Ebert stated. "Putting the storm protection on the windows as soon as I get home this afternoon and we're just gonna hunker down."

Michael Burnelle of Pace was also readying for the storm at a nearby gas station,.

"Well, I've got everything tied down at the house and I'm ready for whatever's (gonna) happen," said Burnelle. "I even got dog food, everything, cat food. I'm ready to go. And I got a generator, which I've had for six years, and I'm fixing to use if maybe. I hope not, but...."

Preparations need to be wrapped up by late morning or mid-afternoon tomorrow before the arrival of heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds.



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