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'My Undesirable Friends Part II - Exile' follows journalists forced to flee Russia

WBUR
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Irina Dolinina works for Important Stories and is featured in the documentary. (Courtesy of Julia Loktev)
Courtesy of Julia Loktev
Irina Dolinina works for Important Stories and is featured in the documentary. (Courtesy of Julia Loktev)

A number of young journalists fled Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s regime intensified its clampdown on the media when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Calling the war a “war” instead of the government-approved phrase “special military operation” became a crime. Reporting information from any other source but the military became a crime. Independent news organizations were shuttered,. Journalists were threatened, searched, arrested, and faced time in prison for reporting.

The new documentary “My Undesirable Friends Part II – Exile” follows a group of journalists as they leave Russia and move around Europe and the United States, trying to keep doing their jobs in exile. It’s the follow-up to the 2025 “My Undesirable Friends.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with filmmaker Julia Loktev, and journalists Irina Dolinina and Alesya Marokhovskaya who work for Important Stories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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US / WorldHere & Now
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